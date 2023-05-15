Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] moved down -0.40: Why It’s Important

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $40.21 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Comcast Cable Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer.

We are proud to announce that VETS Indexes has recognized Comcast Cable as a 5 Star Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award is a testament to our company’s strong commitment to hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting U.S. military veterans and their families.

“Comcast Cable stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

Comcast Corporation represents 4.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $168.30 billion with the latest information. CMCSA stock price has been found in the range of $40.015 to $40.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.56M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 17166806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $44.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $36 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.83, while it was recorded at 40.13 for the last single week of trading, and 36.07 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $142,941 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 316,065,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.71 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.16 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,132 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 122,499,526 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 154,353,106 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 3,278,003,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,554,856,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,631,761 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 32,021,882 shares during the same period.