Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Revenue clocked in at $22.33 billion, down -8.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] gained 0.55% or 0.08 points to close at $14.69 with a heavy trading volume of 10710925 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs Completes Successful Blast Furnace Hydrogen Injection Trial at Middletown Works.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has successfully completed a hydrogen (H2) injection trial at its Middletown Works blast furnace. This groundbreaking introduction of hydrogen gas as an iron reducing agent in the blast furnace is the first ever use of this carbon friendly technology in the Americas region. The successful use of hydrogen gas represents a significant step toward the future decarbonization of blast furnaces, which are necessary for the continued service of the most quality-intensive steel applications, particularly for the automotive industry.

During the trial completed on May 8, 2023, hydrogen gas was injected into all 20 tuyeres at the Middletown #3 blast furnace, facilitating the production of clean pig iron – the foundation of high-end steelmaking. Hydrogen was used as a partial substitute for the coke necessary for iron reduction, ultimately replacing the release of CO2 with the release of H2O (water vapor) with no impact to product quality or operating efficiency. The hydrogen was delivered to the Middletown facility via the existing pipeline and transportation infrastructure in place for the facility’s other hydrogen uses, including for its annealing furnaces.

It opened the trading session at $14.72, the shares rose to $14.78 and dropped to $14.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLF points out that the company has recorded 12.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.20M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 10710925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $21.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.60 to $26, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.35. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $49,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $4,807 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,453,183, which is approximately 3.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,252,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.2 million in CLF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $340.99 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 12.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 32,706,885 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 35,643,944 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 258,866,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,217,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,884,783 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,278,485 shares during the same period.