Citigroup lifts AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.32 during the day while it closed the day at $5.20. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Amcor announces intent to acquire Moda Systems.

Will provide Amcor with fully integrated, production-ready fresh protein packaging solution.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Moda Systems, a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art, automated protein packaging machines.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMC stock has inclined by 6.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.19% and gained 27.76% year-on date.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $2.77 billion, with 519.19 million shares outstanding and 516.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.75M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 13394748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.71. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $670 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,297,509, which is approximately 4.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,661,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.44 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.77 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -22.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 16,191,528 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 14,902,604 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 97,842,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,936,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,782,636 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,168 shares during the same period.