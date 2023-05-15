BofA Securities slashes price target on Catalent Inc. [CTLT] – find out why.

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] loss -3.89% or -1.33 points to close at $32.86 with a heavy trading volume of 8323883 shares. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM that Catalent Announces Postponement of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call.

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that in light of the circumstances described in the Company’s Form 12b-25 filed on May 11, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s ongoing focus on finalizing its financial statements and other disclosures in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) and completing its quarterly closing processes and procedures, it will be postponing the release of its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, and the conference call previously scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. ET, until Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $33.77, the shares rose to $33.85 and dropped to $32.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTLT points out that the company has recorded -20.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, CTLT reached to a volume of 8323883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $55.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $82 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. On April 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CTLT shares from 79 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

Trading performance analysis for CTLT stock

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.18. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -48.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.74 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.87, while it was recorded at 34.23 for the last single week of trading, and 65.58 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.70. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $26,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 4.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $5,986 million, or 105.83% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,588,103, which is approximately 1.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 16,578,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.78 million in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $470.4 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 3.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 24,845,159 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 18,868,786 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 138,451,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,165,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,949,100 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,097,612 shares during the same period.