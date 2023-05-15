Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently -3.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.18%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 10:06 PM that Bloom Energy Corporation Prices Upsized $550.0 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced the pricing of its offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% green convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on May 16, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Bloom Energy also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $82.5 million principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Bloom Energy and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2023. The notes will mature on June 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before March 1, 2028, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after March 1, 2028, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Bloom Energy will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Bloom Energy’s election. The initial conversion rate is 53.0427 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $18.85 per share of Class A common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 42.5% over the last reported sale price of $13.23 per share of Bloom Energy’s Class A common stock on May 11, 2023. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. If a “make-whole fundamental change” (as defined in the indenture for the notes) occurs, Bloom Energy will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for a specified time for holders who convert their notes in connection with that make-whole fundamental change.

Over the last 12 months, BE stock rose by 4.86%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.65. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 billion, with 206.72 million shares outstanding and 162.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 20146144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $28.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.18. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -31.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.91 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.22, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,756 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,141,205, which is approximately 1.262% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,000,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.4 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $197.88 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -4.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 11,739,027 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 11,524,463 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 114,759,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,023,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,450,054 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,440,679 shares during the same period.