Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $25

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] traded at a high on 05/12/23, posting a 16.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.97. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 – Delivers strong results, with revenue of $376.8 million and gross margin of 26.9%.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14819974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Array Technologies Inc. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for ARRY stock reached $2.86 billion, with 150.61 million shares outstanding and 148.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 14819974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $26.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has ARRY stock performed recently?

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.60. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.01, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +7.82. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to 44.50%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

There are presently around $3,378 million, or 113.93% of ARRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,838,568, which is approximately 5.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.11 million in ARRY stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $156.39 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -14.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 26,908,043 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 23,865,286 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 102,997,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,771,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,944 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,522,111 shares during the same period.