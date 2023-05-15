Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain 32.82% so far this year. What now?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $172.57 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $171.00, while the highest price level was $174.06. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM that Apple brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad.

Pro apps introduce powerful features designed for iPad to deliver the ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators.

Apple® today unveiled Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® for iPad®. Video and music creators can now unleash their creativity in new ways that are only possible on iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch™. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store® as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 59.16M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 45533136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $178.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $195 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $195, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On May 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 180 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.38, while it was recorded at 173.03 for the last single week of trading, and 151.84 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.02%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,610,280 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,035,008,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.61 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $154.47 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,914 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 240,177,067 shares. Additionally, 2,462 investors decreased positions by around 252,256,036 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 8,838,736,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,331,169,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,610,833 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 26,905,557 shares during the same period.