Alliance Global Partners lifts Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] price plunged by -7.95 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Gamida Cell Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Webcast.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide an update on the company.

To access the conference call, please register here and be advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website at www.gamida-cell.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

A sum of 9195693 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.77M shares. Gamida Cell Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.18 and dropped to a low of $1.89 until finishing in the latest session at $1.91.

The one-year GMDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.87. The average equity rating for GMDA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

GMDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.76. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 133.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3585, while it was recorded at 1.8010 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7159 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamida Cell Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -442.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.03.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 33.30% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,742,755, which is approximately -2.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,119,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.87 million in GMDA stocks shares; and MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD, currently with $6.98 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 2,538,936 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,999,875 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 17,438,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,977,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,965 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,726,795 shares during the same period.