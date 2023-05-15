Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is 47.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $95.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AMD to Showcase Next-Generation Data Center and AI Technology at June 13 Livestream Event.

The live stream will start at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 13 at www.amd.com/datacenter as well as the AMD YouTube channel.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $156.37 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $93.68 to $97.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.28M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 53829708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $101.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $98 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $115, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 62.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.29, while it was recorded at 95.90 for the last single week of trading, and 79.12 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 7.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $108,620 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 121,476,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.09 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 986 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 143,573,707 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 92,487,767 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 904,183,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,140,244,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,698,998 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 19,760,549 shares during the same period.