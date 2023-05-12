Zura Bio Limited [ZURA] Is Currently 18.12 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zura Bio Limited [NASDAQ: ZURA] closed the trading session at $7.43 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.0284, while the highest price level was $14.00. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM that Zura Bio Announces $80 Million Financing and the Licensing of Tibulizumab (ZB-106), a Potential First-in-Class anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF Dual Antagonist for Autoimmune Diseases.

Licensing a potential first-in-class, anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF dual antagonist.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In connection with the transaction, Zura Bio announces pricing of $80 million private placement financing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.23 percent and weekly performance of 51.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 202.52K shares, ZURA reached to a volume of 8429822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zura Bio Limited [ZURA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zura Bio Limited is set at 2.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ZURA stock trade performance evaluation

Zura Bio Limited [ZURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.94. With this latest performance, ZURA shares dropped by -44.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Zura Bio Limited [ZURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Zura Bio Limited [ZURA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zura Bio Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Zura Bio Limited [ZURA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 49.00% of ZURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZURA stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,306,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.20% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,153,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 million in ZURA stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $7.43 million in ZURA stock with ownership of nearly 73.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Zura Bio Limited [NASDAQ:ZURA] by around 984,282 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,634,278 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,163,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,782,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZURA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,364 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,275,227 shares during the same period.