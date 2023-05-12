Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is 41.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.91%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Home-buying costs could soar 22% if US defaults on its debt.

A debt default is very unlikely, but new scenario projections from Zillow show sales would decrease sharply as mortgage costs balloon.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mortgage rates could reach 8.4% in the unlikely event of a debt default, sending the mortgage payment on a typical home 22% higher by September.

Over the last 12 months, Z stock rose by 25.46%. The one-year Zillow Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.09. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.65 billion, with 170.60 million shares outstanding and 153.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, Z stock reached a trading volume of 3012275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $50.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.63, while it was recorded at 47.50 for the last single week of trading, and 38.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,751 million, or 104.06% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,606,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $628.37 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly -1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,812,070 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 20,487,195 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 127,203,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,502,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,793,613 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,145,476 shares during the same period.