X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $3

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.25%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:05 AM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Company to host webinar event on May 16th presenting new clinical data from the4WHIM Phase 3 trial; oral presentation to follow on May 21st at the 2023Clinical Immunology Society (CIS) Annual Meeting.

U.S. NDA submission of mavorixafor for WHIM syndrome on track for early 2H 2023.

Over the last 12 months, XFOR stock rose by 28.45%. The one-year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.43. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.96 million, with 145.97 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, XFOR stock reached a trading volume of 2722485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 30.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1286, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2570 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100 million, or 35.00% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 12,202,510, which is approximately 90.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,736,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.9 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.37 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 26,415,141 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 7,736,334 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 27,949,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,100,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,996,636 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,482,086 shares during the same period.