why RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.28

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] loss -1.83% or -0.2 points to close at $10.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3893836 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Q1 RevPAR increased 27.0% from 2022- Repurchased $40 million of common shares- Increased quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $10.77, the shares rose to $10.81 and dropped to $10.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RLJ points out that the company has recorded -5.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, RLJ reached to a volume of 3893836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RLJ shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64.

Trading performance analysis for RLJ stock

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.11 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.68. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $547,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $1,632 million, or 95.70% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,312,688, which is approximately 0.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,468,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.37 million in RLJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $154.63 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly 6.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 13,100,697 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,547,330 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 130,705,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,353,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,304 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,370 shares during the same period.