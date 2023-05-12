why Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.21

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] closed the trading session at $8.36 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.93, while the highest price level was $8.555. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:45 PM that Hillman Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

The Offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.95 percent and weekly performance of 4.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, HLMN reached to a volume of 9769370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, HLMN shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +34.97. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for HLMN is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.76. Additionally, HLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] managed to generate an average of -$4,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,734 million, or 92.79% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 51,205,000, which is approximately -14.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,633,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.62 million in HLMN stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $94.3 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly 34.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 18,761,943 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 15,681,791 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 172,948,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,392,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,711,352 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,058 shares during the same period.