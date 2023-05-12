why Danaher Corporation [DHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $281.86

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.75%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on July 28, 2023 to holders of record on June 30, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Over the last 12 months, DHR stock dropped by -4.01%. The one-year Danaher Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.11. The average equity rating for DHR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $170.24 billion, with 729.40 million shares outstanding and 648.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, DHR stock reached a trading volume of 3902159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $281.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $310 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $285, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DHR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DHR shares from 315 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.70, while it was recorded at 236.22 for the last single week of trading, and 262.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danaher Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 2.81%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132,905 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,428,553, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,632,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.92 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.35 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 961 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 30,559,096 shares. Additionally, 983 investors decreased positions by around 28,381,413 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 516,879,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,820,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,637,445 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,716 shares during the same period.