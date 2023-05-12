why Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.13

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] closed the trading session at $9.80 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.65, while the highest price level was $9.98.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.48 percent and weekly performance of 5.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SBS reached to a volume of 2883392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SBS stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, SBS shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88 and a Gross Margin at +34.06. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.66.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $736 million, or 14.90% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 17,204,669, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,985,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.76 million in SBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.0 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly 18.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 11,013,591 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 12,760,663 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 52,145,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,919,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,604,723 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,900 shares during the same period.