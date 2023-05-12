why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.65

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] plunged by -$3.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.51 during the day while it closed the day at $14.15. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results, Achieving 98% Total Revenue Growth Year-over-Year.

Reports Record Total Revenues of $85.4 Million for Q1 2023.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -15.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRX stock has declined by -8.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.70% and lost -23.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRX stock reached $1.45 billion, with 104.60 million shares outstanding and 97.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, CPRX reached a trading volume of 7529584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $21.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

CPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.07. With this latest performance, CPRX shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 16.73 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.54 and a Gross Margin at +83.94. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 39.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.30. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $1,013,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,239 million, or 83.20% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,690,326, which is approximately 2.76% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,873,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.41 million in CPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.78 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 10.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 12,134,401 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 6,951,417 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 68,446,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,532,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,859 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,648 shares during the same period.