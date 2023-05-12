Wells Fargo lifts Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $435.55. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Loxo@Lilly Announces Details of Presentations at 2023 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting.

Loxo@Lilly, the oncology unit of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), today announced that data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the 2023 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting, to be held June 8 – 11, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany, and virtually. The company-sponsored abstracts include new analyses of clinical data in approved and investigational uses based on the BRUIN Phase 1/2 trial evaluating Jaypirca™ (pirtobrutinib) in patients with B-cell malignancies previously treated with a covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

A list of presentations, along with their viewing details, are shared below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2595089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $414.06 billion, with 949.27 million shares outstanding and 947.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 2595089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $415.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 10.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 843.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.61 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.46, while it was recorded at 432.08 for the last single week of trading, and 344.40 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 23.67%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $342,740 million, or 84.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 102,543,810, which is approximately -0.393% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,429,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.98 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.35 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,229 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 26,183,125 shares. Additionally, 1,197 investors decreased positions by around 55,878,522 shares, while 397 investors held positions by with 704,852,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,914,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,937,295 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 19,714,042 shares during the same period.