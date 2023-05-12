Wedbush slashes price target on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] – find out why.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: PRAX] closed the trading session at $1.07 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.00, while the highest price level was $1.12. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Ulixacaltamide essential tremor End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA scheduled for June 2023.

PRAX-628 Phase 1 study results support preclinical profile indicating potential for best-in-class-efficacy for focal epilepsy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -74.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, PRAX reached to a volume of 3459926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRAX shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PRAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

PRAX stock trade performance evaluation

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, PRAX shares gained by 19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0370, while it was recorded at 1.0720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4582 for the last 200 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRAX is now -128.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.60. Additionally, PRAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] managed to generate an average of -$1,963,569 per employee.Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. go to -14.60%.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [PRAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 90.30% of PRAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRAX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 4,894,109, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,518,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 million in PRAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.18 million in PRAX stock with ownership of nearly -8.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:PRAX] by around 9,555,608 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,938,539 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,273,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,767,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRAX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,626,721 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 688,088 shares during the same period.