Wall Street Analyst Initiated Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $128.41 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM that MODERNA AND NOVOCOL PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILL-FINISH AGREEMENT FOR CANADIAN-MADE MRNA VACCINES.

Vaccines manufactured at Moderna’s state-of-the-art Canadian mRNA facility to be prepared and packaged at Novocol’s Ontario-based facility.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fill-finish agreement will secure domestic end-to-end vaccine production and ensures rapid response capabilities for future pandemic readiness for Canadians.

Moderna Inc. represents 381.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.55 billion with the latest information. MRNA stock price has been found in the range of $126.55 to $131.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 2858444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $218.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $150 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRNA stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MRNA shares from 111 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 79.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.43, while it was recorded at 132.36 for the last single week of trading, and 157.05 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $32,197 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,466,171, which is approximately 3.75% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.35 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,882,543 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 15,975,100 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 216,875,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,733,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,414 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 924,200 shares during the same period.