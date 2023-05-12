Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] loss -2.33% or -1.18 points to close at $49.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4352127 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Evoqua Water Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Revenue of $477.8 million, an increase of 12.0% compared to the prior year period; organic revenue growth of 11.6%.

It opened the trading session at $50.22, the shares rose to $50.50 and dropped to $49.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQUA points out that the company has recorded 27.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, AQUA reached to a volume of 4352127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQUA shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQUA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AQUA shares from 45 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQUA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AQUA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for AQUA stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, AQUA shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQUA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.60, while it was recorded at 50.60 for the last single week of trading, and 42.52 for the last 200 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for AQUA is now 8.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.83. Additionally, AQUA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] managed to generate an average of $16,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQUA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]

There are presently around $5,764 million, or 103.31% of AQUA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQUA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,787,375, which is approximately -3.538% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,382,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.2 million in AQUA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $387.02 million in AQUA stock with ownership of nearly 6.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA] by around 12,717,384 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 12,159,914 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 88,990,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,868,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQUA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,883,542 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,310 shares during the same period.