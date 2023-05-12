Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BRF S.A. [BRFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] closed the trading session at $1.53 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.475, while the highest price level was $1.57. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.16 percent and weekly performance of 16.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, BRFS reached to a volume of 5408472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $1.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BRFS stock trade performance evaluation

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.79. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2922, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9741 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.69. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BRF S.A. [BRFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112 million, or 6.50% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 16,783,673, which is approximately -25.598% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,272,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.19 million in BRFS stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $12.54 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 20,704,108 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 14,244,709 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 38,455,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,404,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,323,876 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 964,526 shares during the same period.