VCI Global Limited [VCIG] is -17.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VCI Global Limited [NASDAQ: VCIG] traded at a high on 05/11/23, posting a 8.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.52. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 2:59 AM that VCI Global Limited Announces Application for Dual Listing on Upstream.

VCI Global Limited applies to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments.

The market cap for VCIG stock reached $123.66 million, with 37.00 million shares outstanding and 36.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 853.79K shares, VCIG reached a trading volume of 4349793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VCI Global Limited [VCIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for VCI Global Limited is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has VCIG stock performed recently?

VCI Global Limited [VCIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading.

VCI Global Limited [VCIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VCI Global Limited [VCIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.34. VCI Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 182.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 85.74.

VCI Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.