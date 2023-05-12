United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell -2.08% so far this year. What now?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$1.34. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM that UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareowners of record on May 15, 2023.

A sum of 3134391 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. United Parcel Service Inc. shares reached a high of $171.75 and dropped to a low of $169.18 until finishing in the latest session at $170.23.

The one-year UPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.68. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $190.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 197 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 72.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.26, while it was recorded at 172.99 for the last single week of trading, and 182.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

UPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.62%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,192 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 17,778,772 shares. Additionally, 905 investors decreased positions by around 23,744,861 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 473,466,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,990,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,471,289 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,546 shares during the same period.