UBS lifts Azul S.A. [AZUL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.82 at the close of the session, up 5.68%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM that Azul Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Six New U.S. Destinations.

Customers can now make easy one-stop connections to Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles with a single ticket..

Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines, announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States. Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations: Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.

Azul S.A. stock is now 27.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZUL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.86 and lowest of $7.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.81, which means current price is +104.71% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3149301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $11.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $6 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on AZUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.17. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 551.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$53,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 8,327,511 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,679,371 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,665,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,672,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,958,254 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 932,698 shares during the same period.