The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] moved down -2.96: Why It’s Important

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] loss -2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $31.78 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:11 AM that The Cheesecake Factory Makes Mother’s Day Even Sweeter With Special Online Gift Card Offer.

Receive a $10 Bonus Card for every $50 in Gift Cards Purchased Online through Mother’s Day.

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is making Mother’s Day shopping sweeter and easier with a special online gift card offer. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/MothersDay from Monday, May 1, 2023 through Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable May 15, 2023 through June 7, 2023*.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated represents 48.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.64 billion with the latest information. CAKE stock price has been found in the range of $31.43 to $35.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, CAKE reached a trading volume of 3018902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $38.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAKE in the course of the last twelve months was 76.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CAKE stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, CAKE shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.11, while it was recorded at 32.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.08 and a Gross Margin at +9.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 630.35. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 582.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of $908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated go to 33.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

There are presently around $1,579 million, or 91.70% of CAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,719,665, which is approximately -8.51% of the company’s market cap and around 6.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,532,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.81 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $120.06 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly -5.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 6,238,993 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 3,924,698 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 39,533,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,697,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,719,914 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 760,138 shares during the same period.