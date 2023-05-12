TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain 143.39% so far this year. What now?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.99%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM that TeraWulf Announces April 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Increased hash rate capacity by over 21% month-over-month to 4 EH/s as of April 30, 2023.

Self-mined 239 BTC in April and 771 BTC year to date in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, WULF stock dropped by -44.90%. The one-year TeraWulf Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.0. The average equity rating for WULF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $291.96 million, with 108.84 million shares outstanding and 48.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, WULF stock reached a trading volume of 2742053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WULF Stock Performance Analysis:

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1358, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0725 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TeraWulf Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 2,850,598, which is approximately 154.411% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,590,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in WULF stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $3.33 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 6,836,928 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 466,322 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,590,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,893,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,696,924 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 380,171 shares during the same period.