Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.58%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First quarter 2023 revenue grows 11% year-over-year to $629.2 million.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First quarter 2023 net loss of $69.2 million, or $0.42 per share.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -16.53%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.39. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.93 billion, with 162.92 million shares outstanding and 160.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 2849605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.65, while it was recorded at 25.39 for the last single week of trading, and 28.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,298 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,584,180, which is approximately 8.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,476,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.73 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $245.63 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -15.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,190,671 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 17,247,849 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 99,261,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,700,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,877 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,633,142 shares during the same period.