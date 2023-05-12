TD Securities slashes price target on Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] – find out why.

Absolute Software Corporation [NASDAQ: ABST] surged by $2.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.40 during the day while it closed the day at $11.38. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Absolute Software to be Acquired by Crosspoint Capital Partners for Enterprise Value of US$870 Million.

Absolute shareholders to receive US$11.50 per share in cash.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The transaction is valued at US$657 million exclusive of Absolute’s debt.

Absolute Software Corporation stock has also gained 35.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABST stock has declined by -1.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.90% and gained 9.00% year-on date.

The market cap for ABST stock reached $799.45 million, with 52.41 million shares outstanding and 52.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 130.47K shares, ABST reached a trading volume of 26566731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Absolute Software Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Absolute Software Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABST in the course of the last twelve months was 21.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ABST stock trade performance evaluation

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.32. With this latest performance, ABST shares gained by 38.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.79 for Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.62 and a Gross Margin at +68.85. Absolute Software Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for ABST is now -4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,663.36. Additionally, ABST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,485.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Absolute Software Corporation [ABST] managed to generate an average of -$41,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Absolute Software Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Absolute Software Corporation [ABST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $445 million, or 82.04% of ABST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABST stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 5,976,709, which is approximately 5.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LYNROCK LAKE LP, holding 5,869,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.8 million in ABST stocks shares; and EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $57.45 million in ABST stock with ownership of nearly 2.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Absolute Software Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Absolute Software Corporation [NASDAQ:ABST] by around 2,430,150 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,808,519 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 32,903,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,142,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABST stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 975,603 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,112,295 shares during the same period.