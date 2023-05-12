Stephens lifts Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] slipped around -0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $55.00 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Thurs., May 18th, 2023, at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum at 10:55 a.m. (EDT) and Mon., May 22nd, 2023, at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 3:50 p.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentations on our website at www.investor.fisglobal.com.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is now -18.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIS Stock saw the intraday high of $55.29 and lowest of $54.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.65, which means current price is +13.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 3697654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $76.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $79, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on FIS stock. On February 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.22, while it was recorded at 55.50 for the last single week of trading, and 72.01 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.29. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.09.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.51. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of -$242,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 2.05%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $29,280 million, or 93.50% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,169,956, which is approximately 5.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,045,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in FIS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.47 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 88,763,702 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 92,723,629 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 349,531,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 531,018,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,286,071 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 30,361,172 shares during the same period.