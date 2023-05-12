SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] stock Initiated by Imperial Capital analyst, price target now $6

SmartRent Inc. [NYSE: SMRT] gained 20.74% on the last trading session, reaching $3.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM that SmartRent Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong Quarter of Record Revenue and Significant Improvement in Gross Profit Drive Path to Profitability.

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the multifamily industry, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Management is hosting an investor call to discuss results today, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmartRent Inc. represents 197.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $632.90 million with the latest information. SMRT stock price has been found in the range of $2.675 to $3.435.

If compared to the average trading volume of 892.13K shares, SMRT reached a trading volume of 4087306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMRT shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for SmartRent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for SmartRent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on SMRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmartRent Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for SMRT stock

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.90. With this latest performance, SMRT shares gained by 28.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.76. SmartRent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.40.

Return on Total Capital for SMRT is now -24.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] managed to generate an average of -$137,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SmartRent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]

There are presently around $317 million, or 45.20% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,936,945, which is approximately 9.635% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 13,467,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.9 million in SMRT stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $31.56 million in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly -7.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmartRent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in SmartRent Inc. [NYSE:SMRT] by around 11,725,696 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 21,893,255 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 63,594,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,213,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,261,184 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,909 shares during the same period.