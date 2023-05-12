Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] is -0.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [NYSE: TSLX] loss -4.18% on the last trading session, reaching $17.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) (“TSLX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced a public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $79.2 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the shares are expected to be delivered on or about May 15, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSLX expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to pay down outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. However, through re-borrowing under the revolving credit facility, the Company intends to make new investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies outlined in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus described below in greater detail.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. represents 81.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.44 billion with the latest information. TSLX stock price has been found in the range of $17.31 to $17.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 479.95K shares, TSLX reached a trading volume of 3851432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLX shares is $21.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for TSLX stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, TSLX shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.98, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.28 for the last 200 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.42 and a Gross Margin at +80.23. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Total Capital for TSLX is now 6.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.47. Additionally, TSLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [TSLX]

There are presently around $636 million, or 45.48% of TSLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLX stocks are: STRS OHIO with ownership of 2,894,424, which is approximately 3.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 2,714,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.02 million in TSLX stocks shares; and SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC, currently with $31.55 million in TSLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. [NYSE:TSLX] by around 3,391,032 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,429,271 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 25,678,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,498,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,145,354 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,918 shares during the same period.