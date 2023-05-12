Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] fell -77.71% so far this year. What now?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] price surged by 1.67 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites to Manufacture Satellite Hardware.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a leading provider of machined parts to the global space industry, today announced it has been selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, LLC (AOS) to design and build machined parts. The machined parts will be integrated into the portfolio of Arrow commercial small satellites manufactured by AOS.

Airbus OneWeb Satellites LLC is a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb. AOS manufactures satellites for the OneWeb commercial constellation and Airbus customers in Merritt Island, Florida. AOS is producing satellites for Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., in support of U.S. government programs.

A sum of 2798822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.08M shares. Sidus Space Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2529 and dropped to a low of $0.2405 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The one-year SIDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.29. The average equity rating for SIDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

SIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -45.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.31 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4824, while it was recorded at 0.2390 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4898 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sidus Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.50% of SIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,320, which is approximately 5.75% of the company’s market cap and around 3.48% of the total institutional ownership; ERGOTELES LLC, holding 132,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in SIDU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $26000.0 in SIDU stock with ownership of nearly 10.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sidus Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ:SIDU] by around 344,845 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,181 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 464,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIDU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,991 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,800 shares during the same period.