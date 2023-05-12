Rio Tinto Group [RIO] moved down -2.85: Why It’s Important

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $61.38 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.64, while the highest price level was $61.545. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Rio Tinto unveils iconic A$2 million Argyle RoseTM jewellery piece.

Rio Tinto has unveiled the latest heirloom piece of Argyle Pink DiamondsTM jewellery, featuring one of the last diamonds to be mined from the Argyle mine in the East Kimberley, Western Australia. Exclusively designed by Western Australian jeweller Solid Gold Diamonds, the Argyle RoseTM is notable for featuring a total of 3.25 carats of rare Argyle pink and blue diamonds encrusted in a rose motif, surrounded by white diamonds and hand-set in platinum and 18K gold.

The heart of this unique jewellery piece is an extremely rare 1.36 carat, Fancy Deep Pink radiant cut diamond. It is just one of twelve radiant cut diamonds over one carat with a colour grading, 1P, from the last 30 years of production from Argyle. The surrounding petaled design of pink and blue Argyle Diamonds™ totals 1.89 carats, together with 2.80 carats of white diamonds. The Argyle RoseTM can be worn as a ring or statement pendant and is available for sale for A$2 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 3229104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $79.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.60, while it was recorded at 63.19 for the last single week of trading, and 64.99 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,156 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 16,851,661, which is approximately 20.172% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,580,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.2 million in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $690.67 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 21,864,465 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 7,727,592 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 115,329,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,921,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,266,470 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,408,292 shares during the same period.