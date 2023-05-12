Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Stock trading around $22.94 per share: What’s Next?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.15 during the day while it closed the day at $22.94. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2024 ended May 7, 2023. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage’s financial results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call DetailsA live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 425076.

Pure Storage Inc. stock has also gained 3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTG stock has declined by -25.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.71% and lost -14.28% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTG stock reached $6.94 billion, with 303.61 million shares outstanding and 281.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 4799846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $35.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSTG stock. On May 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PSTG shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.13, while it was recorded at 22.90 for the last single week of trading, and 27.72 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.76. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 32.23%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,171 million, or 88.00% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,388,246, which is approximately 11.829% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,762,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.88 million in PSTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $355.46 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 1.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 31,188,572 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 30,811,433 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 206,984,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,984,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,790,298 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,659,417 shares during the same period.