Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] is -34.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] price plunged by -12.47 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Polestar reports results for first quarter of 2023 and intensifies cost management.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005400/en/.

A sum of 5603611 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.02M shares. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares reached a high of $3.705 and dropped to a low of $3.47 until finishing in the latest session at $3.47.

The one-year PSNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.62. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Fox Advisors raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PSNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,089.32. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PSNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 6.10% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.97% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,944,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 million in PSNY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $9.16 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly 19.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 1,755,736 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,182,808 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,763,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,701,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,545 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,806,878 shares during the same period.