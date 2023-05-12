Polar Power Inc. [POLA] is 14.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ: POLA] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.88 during the day while it closed the day at $1.48. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Polar Power Launches New Line of Mobile Electric Vehicle Chargers.

Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power Inc. stock has also gained 40.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POLA stock has declined by -10.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.33% and gained 14.73% year-on date.

The market cap for POLA stock reached $19.17 million, with 12.61 million shares outstanding and 7.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.19K shares, POLA reached a trading volume of 34447621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polar Power Inc. [POLA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Polar Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2017, representing the official price target for Polar Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polar Power Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for POLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

POLA stock trade performance evaluation

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.95. With this latest performance, POLA shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2717, while it was recorded at 1.1280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0645 for the last 200 days.

Polar Power Inc. [POLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polar Power Inc. [POLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.46 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Polar Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.74.

Polar Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Polar Power Inc. [POLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of POLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POLA stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 316,631, which is approximately 0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 43.60% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 239,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in POLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.25 million in POLA stock with ownership of nearly 1.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polar Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ:POLA] by around 238,892 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 25,827 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 914,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POLA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,253 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8,254 shares during the same period.