Piper Sandler lifts Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -29.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.80%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Matinas BioPharma to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on May 15, 2023.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website following the event for 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, MTNB stock dropped by -27.81%. The one-year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.34. The average equity rating for MTNB stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.62 million, with 216.87 million shares outstanding and 208.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 387.40K shares, MTNB stock reached a trading volume of 2984924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

MTNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.80. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5071, while it was recorded at 0.6033 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6238 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -771.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.83. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -658.63.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -50.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.26. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$617,559 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 13.00% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,606,521, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 2.92% of the total institutional ownership; SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 4,252,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in MTNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly -36.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 1,046,700 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,770 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 23,888,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,167,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,905 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 378,753 shares during the same period.