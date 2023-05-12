Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Stock trading around $197.18 per share: What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] slipped around -2.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $197.18 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023, ended April 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results webcast on May 23, 2023, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now 41.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $200.84 and lowest of $196.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 203.44, which means current price is +49.13% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 3011808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $221.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $170 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $210, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 155 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.54, while it was recorded at 193.57 for the last single week of trading, and 170.95 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,912.00. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$21,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 30.56%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $49,741 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,851,052, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,034,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.96 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 812 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 27,378,603 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 29,019,682 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 195,864,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,262,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,156,975 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 5,473,815 shares during the same period.