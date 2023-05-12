Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] Revenue clocked in at $1.74 billion, down -13.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE: OUT] slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.31 at the close of the session, down -2.72%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM that OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.outfront.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Outfront Media Inc. stock is now -13.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OUT Stock saw the intraday high of $14.53 and lowest of $14.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.78, which means current price is +0.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 2620790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $26.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OUT stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OUT shares from 35 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has OUT stock performed recently?

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.79 for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.87, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.42 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +40.22. Outfront Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.20. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 326.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] managed to generate an average of $62,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Outfront Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]

There are presently around $2,471 million, or 107.06% of OUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,796,239, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,824,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.54 million in OUT stocks shares; and PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C., currently with $248.82 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE:OUT] by around 14,841,652 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 17,300,643 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 140,558,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,701,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,641 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,405,831 shares during the same period.