Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Stock trading around $2.88 per share: What’s Next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] closed the trading session at $2.88 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.33, while the highest price level was $2.98. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.06 percent and weekly performance of 39.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ORGO reached to a volume of 5514275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ORGO shares from 9 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

ORGO stock trade performance evaluation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.81. With this latest performance, ORGO shares gained by 39.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.38 and a Gross Margin at +74.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.44.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 7.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.60. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $15,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 2.41%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115 million, or 43.20% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,103,190, which is approximately 5.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,363,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.46 million in ORGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.12 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 7.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 6,954,221 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,181,121 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 40,617,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,752,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 786,408 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,583,361 shares during the same period.