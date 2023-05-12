Nextracker Inc. [NXT] Revenue clocked in at $1.82 billion, up 16.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Nextracker Inc. [NASDAQ: NXT] jumped around 2.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.43 at the close of the session, up 6.62%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM that Nextracker Maintains Strong Global Momentum in FY23 Q4.

Demand for performance enhancing software and “light on land” trackers for extreme terrain, spurs deals across five continents.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Earlier today, Nextracker Inc. (Nasdaq: NXT), a global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, announced its first quarterly earnings as a public company. The fiscal Q4 earnings announcement underscores the significant and continued market demand for Nextracker’s solar solutions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, NXT reached a trading volume of 3407515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextracker Inc. [NXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $39.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Nextracker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 179.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NXT stock performed recently?

Nextracker Inc. [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Nextracker Inc. [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.59, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading.

Nextracker Inc. [NXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextracker Inc. [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.52 and a Gross Margin at +9.79. Nextracker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for NXT is now 13.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextracker Inc. [NXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, NXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Nextracker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Nextracker Inc. [NXT]

Positions in Nextracker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Nextracker Inc. [NASDAQ:NXT] by around 7,112,232 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,112,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,112,232 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.