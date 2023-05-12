Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] moved down -45.68: Why It’s Important

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] loss -45.68% on the last trading session, reaching $0.22 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Announces Pricing of US$4 Million Public Offering.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 12,121,212 of its common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,121,212 common shares at a combined public offering price of US$0.33 per share and accompanying warrant, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately US$4 million. The warrants have an exercise price of US$0.33 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 15, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the offering, after repayment of debt, for general corporate purposes, which may include (i) working capital, (ii) capital expenditures, (iii) operational purposes, including working capital to accelerate growth of the Company’s business and (iv) potential acquisitions in complementary businesses. While the Company does not currently have any agreement with respect to an acquisition, the Company intends to evaluate potential opportunities and could use proceeds of the offering to invest in one or more complementary businesses. The principal reasons for this offering are to increase the Company’s working capital, improve its ability to access the capital markets in the future, and to provide capital for general corporate purposes. In connection with this offering, the Company has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,423,733 common shares that were previously issued in March 2022, June 2022, and October 2022, at exercise prices ranging from US$1.62 to US$11.20 per share and expiration dates ranging from September 14, 2023 to June 23, 2029, will be amended effective upon the closing of the offering, to reduce the exercise prices of the applicable warrants to US$0.33, with expiration dates five years following the closing of the offering, with the exception of warrants to purchase up to 972,763 common shares which will expire on June 23, 2029 as currently contemplated.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. represents 11.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.58 million with the latest information. NEPT stock price has been found in the range of $0.2161 to $0.2525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 75.13K shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 6215861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for NEPT stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.25. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -57.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.73 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5436, while it was recorded at 0.4738 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9916 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.41 and a Gross Margin at -24.71. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.64.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -61.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.83. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,095,913, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 544,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in NEPT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $28000.0 in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly -1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 1,663,720 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 234,203 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 28,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,869,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,107,427 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 228,268 shares during the same period.