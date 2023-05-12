Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] Revenue clocked in at $11.50 million, up 46.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] traded at a low on 05/11/23, posting a -8.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Muscle Maker Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue Rises to $213 Million From $3 Million.

Adjusted EBITDA Rises to $2.4 Million vs. Loss in Prior Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3158168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Muscle Maker Inc. stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.07%.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $38.73 million, with 28.67 million shares outstanding and 25.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.42K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 3158168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has GRIL stock performed recently?

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 266.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 258.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2552, while it was recorded at 1.4140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7866 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.44 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.11.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.20% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 424,034, which is approximately 0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 269,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in GRIL stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $0.23 million in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Muscle Maker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 466,939 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,066,420 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,221,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,312,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,900 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,064,204 shares during the same period.