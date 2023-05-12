Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $32

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] price surged by 29.86 percent to reach at $8.36. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

–$54 Million Non-GAAP Gross Margin, $31 Million Adjusted EBITDA–.

–2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Increased to $95 to $120 Million–.

A sum of 5849989 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 973.27K shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $37.15 and dropped to a low of $30.60 until finishing in the latest session at $36.36.

The one-year MAXN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.88. The average equity rating for MAXN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MAXN stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAXN shares from 9 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09.

MAXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.36. With this latest performance, MAXN shares gained by 25.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 258.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.06 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.65, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.69 and a Gross Margin at -4.81. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -38.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,059.92. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 932.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$50,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $550 million, or 39.00% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 1,976,102, which is approximately -0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 48.76% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,939,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.52 million in MAXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.16 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly -13.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 2,733,050 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,003,325 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 10,393,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,129,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 909,265 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 829,887 shares during the same period.