Market cap of WisdomTree Inc. [WT] reaches 1.02B – now what?

WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE: WT] gained 6.70% on the last trading session, reaching $7.01 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM that ETFS Capital Highlights Its Critical Role in Unlocking Value for Fellow WisdomTree Stockholders.

ETFS Capital Agreeing to Cancel the Company’s Gold Payment Obligations at a $65 Million Discount to the 2022 Valuation is an Accretive Benefit for All WisdomTree Stockholders.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ETFS Capital Reminds WisdomTree Board that the One-Time Impact of Settling the Gold Payable is No Substitute for their Apparent Failure to Implement Operational Improvements to Achieve Revenue and Margin Growth.

WisdomTree Inc. represents 143.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.02 billion with the latest information. WT stock price has been found in the range of $6.655 to $7.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, WT reached a trading volume of 5510631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WisdomTree Inc. [WT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for WT stock

WisdomTree Inc. [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.05. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.33 for WisdomTree Inc. [WT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

WisdomTree Inc. [WT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree Inc. [WT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.15 and a Gross Margin at +75.56. WisdomTree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.92.

Return on Total Capital for WT is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WisdomTree Inc. [WT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.64. Additionally, WT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WisdomTree Inc. [WT] managed to generate an average of $164,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WisdomTree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

WisdomTree Inc. [WT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree Inc. go to 2.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WisdomTree Inc. [WT]

There are presently around $785 million, or 76.20% of WT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,616,457, which is approximately 1.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 15,934,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.7 million in WT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.12 million in WT stock with ownership of nearly 2.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WisdomTree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE:WT] by around 8,181,784 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,929,382 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 97,906,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,017,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,898,890 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,093 shares during the same period.