Market cap of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] reaches 20.80M – now what?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] gained 69.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sunshine Biopharma Reports 2023 First Quarter Results: Revenues Up 2,100%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. represents 22.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.80 million with the latest information. SBFM stock price has been found in the range of $0.7702 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 106.96K shares, SBFM reached a trading volume of 69257854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for SBFM stock

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.67. With this latest performance, SBFM shares gained by 42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7186, while it was recorded at 0.5975 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8732 for the last 200 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.60 and a Gross Margin at +38.46. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -615.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.48.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of SBFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBFM stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 286,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 30,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in SBFM stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in SBFM stock with ownership of nearly -20.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SBFM] by around 7,229 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 79,026 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 313,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBFM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,081 shares during the same period.