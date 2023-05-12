Market cap of SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] reaches 18.62M – now what?

SHF Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHFS] loss -5.54% or -0.02 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 23731504 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Safe Harbor Financial Partners with Five Star Bank to Create a Potential Billion-Dollar Growth Opportunity for Cannabis Banking.

– Partnership opens financial service opportunities for lines of credit and banking services for Safe Harbor clients -.

It opened the trading session at $0.6098, the shares rose to $0.6371 and dropped to $0.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHFS points out that the company has recorded -81.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 257.95K shares, SHFS reached to a volume of 23731504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHFS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SHF Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for SHFS stock

SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, SHFS shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5445, while it was recorded at 0.4946 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7879 for the last 200 days.

SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.19 and a Gross Margin at +98.00. SHF Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.35.

SHF Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 18.60% of SHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHFS stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,517,924, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 71.00% of the total institutional ownership; AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,178,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in SHFS stocks shares; and COHEN & CO FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in SHFS stock with ownership of nearly -3.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SHF Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in SHF Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SHFS] by around 435,354 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 53,998 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,647,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,137,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHFS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,304 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 18,089 shares during the same period.