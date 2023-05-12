Market cap of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] reaches 9.72B – now what?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE: RBA] closed the trading session at $54.53 on 05/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.995, while the highest price level was $57.595. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ritchie Bros. reports first quarter 2023 results.

Reports strong financial results and progress on integration.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), the “Company”, “Ritchie Bros.”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) reported the following results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, RBA reached to a volume of 5561373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $66.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RBA stock trade performance evaluation

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, RBA shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.25 for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.64, while it was recorded at 56.87 for the last single week of trading, and 60.73 for the last 200 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] managed to generate an average of $99,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,940 million, or 84.90% of RBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,512,853, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 7,965,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.35 million in RBA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $433.83 million in RBA stock with ownership of nearly 113.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE:RBA] by around 35,643,862 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 28,305,848 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 99,990,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,939,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBA stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,075,847 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 10,134,336 shares during the same period.