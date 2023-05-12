Market cap of PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] reaches 109.57M – now what?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] price plunged by -14.52 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Creator Platform Gross Receipts (GMV) Grows 2.4x vs Q4 Company Reduces Total Debt Outstanding Company Signs Deal to Outsource Playboy e-Commerce Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Lovers and Honey Birdette.

A sum of 3176554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. PLBY Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.79 and dropped to a low of $1.57 until finishing in the latest session at $1.59.

The one-year PLBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.03. The average equity rating for PLBY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while ROTH MKM kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLBY shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

PLBY Stock Performance Analysis:

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, PLBY shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.10 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8437, while it was recorded at 1.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3109 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PLBY Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.80 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. PLBY Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.66. Additionally, PLBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$261,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PLBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY Group Inc. go to 30.00%.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 58.80% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: RIZVI TRAVERSE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,688,280, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BUILDERS UNION LLP, holding 3,637,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.78 million in PLBY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.88 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly 27.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 2,948,239 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,060,024 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,977,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,985,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,607,840 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 959,042 shares during the same period.